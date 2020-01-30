Global  

White House Takes Victory Lap After Trump Acquittal, Fires Shot at ‘Failed Republican Presidential Candidate’ Romney

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
White House Takes Victory Lap After Trump Acquittal, Fires Shot at ‘Failed Republican Presidential Candidate’ RomneyThe White House released a statement after President Donald Trump was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, Wednesday, which took shots at “failed Republican presidential candidate” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for being the only Republican who voted to convict the president. “Today, the sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and […]
News video: Trump snipes at Pelosi, Romney, at prayer breakfast

Trump snipes at Pelosi, Romney, at prayer breakfast 02:30

 President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, on Thursday called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment "dishonest and corrupt" and accused some of his political foes of invoking religious faith to justify wrongful acts. Zachary...

