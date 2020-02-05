Global  

Disney CEO Bob Iger apologizes to California elementary school for 'Lion King' screening fine

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020
Disney CEO Bob Iger issued an apology Thursday after the company fined an elementary school in California for screening the 2019 remake of "The Lion King."
