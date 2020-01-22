Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > BREAKING: Trump Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland

BREAKING: Trump Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland

Mediaite Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
BREAKING: Trump Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland*Gordon Sondland*, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union who testified in the impeachment trial, has reportedly been fired by President *Donald Trump*.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff [Video]Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff

The lead Democratic prosecutor, Representative Adam Schiff, on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate referenced comments by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about President Trump with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sondland fired in apparent Trump post-trial purge

Gordon Sondland, who testified he believed he was ordered to execute an investigation that would benefit the president's 2020 reelection campaign, has been fired...
bizjournals Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Trump Fires Gordon Sondland Hours After Dismissing Impeachment Witness Alexander Vindman

Emboldened by his victory and determined to strike back, the president fired Mr. Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, after the White House earlier on...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comDeutsche Welle

Tweets about this

MusaadAngari

Musaad Alangari RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Trump fires US Ambassador to the EU who testified in the impeachment trial (Via New York Times) 10 seconds ago

MDHillRaiser

📢 Karen Murphy ☘️ RT @briantylercohen: BREAKING: Trump fires Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union who testified that there was a quid pro. 12 seconds ago

WoodyMcBreairty

Woody McBreairty RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via NYT: Trump fires Gordon Sondland hours after dismissing impeachment witness Alexander Vindman. "I was advi… 13 seconds ago

Richard62912272

Richard Webb RT @RealSaavedra: BREAKING: Trump Continues To Clean House, Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland https://t.co/EX4w7THPNy 28 seconds ago

ISPtpr1151

Joe Stambaugh RT @HyltonRobin: BREAKING: Trump Continues To Clean House, Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland | The Daily Wire https://t.co/fEQaPueYju 32 seconds ago

lipstick_pitty

Lipstick Pitty RT @StumpforTrump: BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump has fired the ambassador to the European Union, Gordon D. Sondland. Thank you for cleaning h… 40 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.