AceShowbiz Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
'#askmeek tag it ask a question and I'll answer!!!' so the 'Believe' spitter writes on his Twitter account, prompting Nicki's fans to fill his mention tab with hate comments and trolls.
News video: Nicki Minaj immediatly regretted engaging in latest Meek Mill feud

Nicki Minaj immediatly regretted engaging in latest Meek Mill feud 00:44

 Nicki Minaj apparently wishes she had kept her "mouth shut" instead of wasting her time and energy feuding with her former boyfriend Meek Mill on social media on Wednesday.

TeeMulan__

Tee Mulan Rip Nicki Minaj in about two weeks , y’all nicki fans about to crying for years keep on fucking with Meek Mill!🍷 6 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Nicki Minaj's Fans Use Meek Mill's #askmeek Tag to Slam and Clown Him https://t.co/pV4iMZ0XJF https://t.co/hqi0CdXpv6 7 hours ago

SepTheCampign

Sepi @GotCha_YouCantH @NICKIMINAJ These Nicki Minaj fans r really getting reck on my timeline 🤣 why y’all on meek twitter anyway wtf 9 hours ago

Darknlovely267

Dark-n-Lovely👸💄👑🐝💅 @MeekMill It's Finny Nicki fans on Meek nuts the same way they was screaming Cardi B name at the last show Nicki Mi… https://t.co/U4dVHlhyyv 14 hours ago

irregardless1_

Kariuki. RT @badboyjerrie: Nicki minaj fans are calling meek mill talentless😂😂 Same meek mill who bodied every philadelphia rapper when he was stil… 16 hours ago

itz_motee

54’ RT @HabibKurfi: So some Nicki minaj fans actually think she raps better than meek? Meek mill? Limau 20 hours ago

TyHobsonPowell

GO LOVE SOMEONE TODAY I was off work. So I stayed on the TL some more. I saw that there’s beef between Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj & her new… https://t.co/Gil7srBgUJ 20 hours ago

HabibKurfi

Habib So some Nicki minaj fans actually think she raps better than meek? Meek mill? Limau 22 hours ago

