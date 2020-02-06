Global  

Renee Zellweger Pays Tribute to Judy Garland in Spirit Awards 2020 Acceptance Speech (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Renee Zellweger is a winner! The 50-year-old actress took home the award for Best Female Lead for her role in Judy at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the pier in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Renee Zellweger During her acceptance speech, Renee paid [...]
News video: Zellweger talks her transfomation into Judy

Zellweger talks her transfomation into Judy 01:57

 Oscars frontrunner Renee Zellweger reveals how she transformed into Hollywood legend Judy Garland in biopic &quot;Judy&quot; in a video released by the distributor.

Renee Zellweger Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Renee Zellweger Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Renee Zellweger on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about JUDY. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:00Published

The Farewell takes top prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards [Video]The Farewell takes top prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Lulu Wang’s poignant family drama The Farewell has taken the top prize at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Wang appeared visibly shocked when presenter Robert De Niro called the name of her..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published


Renee Zellweger & Elisabeth Moss are Both Best Actress Nominees at Spirit Awards 2020

Renee Zellweger strikes a pose on the blue carpet as she arrives at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the pier in...
Just Jared

Uncut Gems' Safdie Brothers Win Best Director, Recite Their Speeches at Same Time at Spirit Awards 2020

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie appear on stage together to accept their award at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndependent

