RuPaul Transforms Pete Davidson Into Next Drag Superstar on 'SNL' - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
RuPaul is looking for the next drag superstar! While hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday (February 8), the 59-year-old entertainer took part in a sketch where he decided to look for the future of drag. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of RuPaul During a photo shoot, RuPaul molds Chad (Pete Davidson) into a drag [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

RuPaul transforms Pete Davidson’s ‘Chad’ into the next drag superstar in hilarious new Saturday Night Live skit

RuPaul took centre stage on this week’s Saturday Night Live, and it was certainly no drag. The star made a triumphant debut in a stylish magenta suit as the...
PinkNews

RuPaul Teaches Jimmy Fallon Dirty Charades & Talks Return of 'Drag Race' - Watch!

RuPaul paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (February 6) in preparation for his hosting gig on SNL this weekend! The drag...
Just Jared

