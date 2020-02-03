Global  

CNN’s Stelter Condemns ‘Revolting’ Calls From Liberals Who Hope Rush Limbaugh Dies From Cancer

Mediaite Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
CNN's *Brian Stelter* condemned liberals who hope *Rush Limbaugh* will die now that the conservative radio host has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
News video: 'It's awesome that he's dying:' Teacher on leave after tweet about Rush Limbaugh

'It's awesome that he's dying:' Teacher on leave after tweet about Rush Limbaugh 02:19

 A Milwaukee high school teacher is under fire for a tweet he sent, saying it's awesome that national radio host Rush Limbaugh, is dying from cancer. At least one Milwaukee alderman is calling on the district to punish the teacher.

'Awesome He's Dying': Wisconsin Teacher on Leave After Tweets on Rush Limbaugh [Video]'Awesome He's Dying': Wisconsin Teacher on Leave After Tweets on Rush Limbaugh

A city alderman is calling for the discipline of a public school teacher over his tweets on Rush Limbaugh`s lung cancer revelation.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:58Published

Medical community, survivors respond to Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis [Video]Medical community, survivors respond to Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis

Palm Beach County resident and political commentator Rush Limbaugh shared his lung cancer diagnosis just a day ahead of World Cancer Day. A day dedicated to prevention, detection and treatment. For..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published


Rush Limbaugh, who claimed gay weddings ‘normalise paedophilia’, just received the Medal for Freedom from Donald Trump

Anti-LGBT radio host Rush Limbaugh has been been bestowed with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump. Trump awarded the honour the right-wing Rush...
PinkNews Also reported by •The WrapMediaite

Political World Stunned By Rush Limbaugh’s Lung Cancer Diagnosis: ‘He’s Got Millions of People Behind Him’

Journalists, commentators, and politicians from across the political spectrum joined together to wish conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh a speedy recovery,...
Mediaite Also reported by •Just Jared

KenMeyer91

Ken Meyer RT @Mediaite: CNN’s Stelter Condemns ‘Revolting’ Calls From Liberals Who Hope Rush Limbaugh Dies From Cancer https://t.co/4s3m1RdAbH 26 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite CNN’s Stelter Condemns ‘Revolting’ Calls From Liberals Who Hope Rush Limbaugh Dies From Cancer https://t.co/4s3m1RdAbH 2 hours ago

