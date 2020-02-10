Maria Bello Announces Engagement to Dominique Crenn at the Oscar After Parties!

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Maria Bello made a huge announcement at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party – she’s engaged! The 52-year-old actress and her new fiancee Dominique Crenn revealed their engagement news on the Maria Bello made a huge announcement at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party – she’s engaged! The 52-year-old actress and her new fiancee Dominique Crenn revealed their engagement news on the red carpet at the event on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles. “We’re pretty happy, considering we just got engaged, so [...] 👓 View full article

