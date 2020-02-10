Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Maria Bello Announces Engagement to Dominique Crenn at the Oscar After Parties!

Maria Bello Announces Engagement to Dominique Crenn at the Oscar After Parties!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Maria Bello Announces Engagement to Dominique Crenn at the Oscar After Parties!Maria Bello made a huge announcement at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party – she’s engaged! The 52-year-old actress and her new fiancee Dominique Crenn revealed their engagement news on the red carpet at the event on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles. “We’re pretty happy, considering we just got engaged, so [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Maria Bello Shares Engagement to Domonique Crenn at Oscars After Party https://t.co/jt9itTDDBP via @enews 5 hours ago

CelebrityLane1

Jayden Forster Oscars: Actress Maria Bello announces her engagement at Elton John's Oscars party. https://t.co/GVuG0yxEO8 6 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Maria Bello Announces Engagement At Oscars Party https://t.co/JMSKHW5CDo 11 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Maria Bello announces engagement - https://t.co/4ZtxOqIjRV 12 hours ago

WENN_News

WENN Maria Bello Announces Engagement At Oscars Party https://t.co/xOPqN2DYa8 12 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaRa5KVd Maria Bello announces engagement https://t.co/4n9UH16UHE https://t.co/Dw2wkugKiY 12 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Maria Bello announced her engagement to celeb chef Dominique Crenn tonight at the #Oscars parties! https://t.co/vVApYwIxtr 13 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Maria Bello Announces Engagement to Dominique Crenn at the Oscar After Parties! https://t.co/9ZpTvMcXso via @JustJared 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.