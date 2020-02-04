Global  

Prince William and Kate Middleton Join Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla for Rare Joint Engagement

E! Online Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre on Tuesday along with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. According to ITV News' royal...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: William shoots hoops on visit to defence rehab centre

William shoots hoops on visit to defence rehab centre 00:56

 The Duke of Cambridge shoots hoops from a wheelchair - with a little help from his father, the Prince of Wales. Charles and Camilla carried out a rare joint engagement with William and Kate at the new Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough. The four royal visitors were given a tour of...

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09

Royals team up for visit to Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will carry out a rare joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when the royals visit the new Defence...
Belfast Telegraph

Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Their Sweet Side on South Wales Ice Cream Date

I scream, you scream. We all scream for ice cream--even Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a sweet treat during their...
E! Online

