Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify In Rape Trial As Defense Rests Its Case

E! Online Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein will not be taking the stand. On Tuesday, amid Weinstein's ongoing rape trial in New York City, the disgraced Hollywood producer's defense team rested its case,...
News video: Weinstein Defense Expected To Call Final Witnesses

Weinstein Defense Expected To Call Final Witnesses 00:35

 The defense in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to call its final witnesses today as it tries to cast doubt on allegations against the former movie mogul.

Harvey Weinstein will not take the stand during his rape trial in New York City.

Len Ramirez reports on defense team arguing to dismiss charges in Theranos fraud case (2-10-2020)

Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his rape trial, defense rests case

The defense rested its case shortly after this exchange, setting the stage for closing arguments to begin on Thursday.
Jerusalem Post

Defence rests without Harvey Weinstein testifying at rape trial

The defence rested its case Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, relying on just a few witnesses to supplement aggressive cross-examination as they aimed to...
CBC.ca


SailorPsy

SP RT @Lauren_delvalle: NEW: Harvey Weinstein's defense has rested. Weinstein will not testify. 41 seconds ago

lmcshanenydn

larry mcshane Harvey Weinstein will not testify in Manhattan trial as defense rests without letting jury hear Oscar-winner’s vers… https://t.co/ZeLMgXtT99 2 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defense rests case https://t.co/eTkDHysfEj via… https://t.co/wXTXph86p9 2 minutes ago

ReutersLegal

Reuters Legal Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defense rests case https://t.co/e1OLBbzPGC https://t.co/NXw9LBDmT7 4 minutes ago

summerskirt

 @null Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defense rests case https://t.co/PQZXj2KN53 5 minutes ago

shellykend

Shelly Kendrick Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify In Rape Trial As Defense Rests Its Case https://t.co/jNdv0DRwe6 https://t.co/B5ezCxqxUM 6 minutes ago

BreakingFlash

Just In Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defense rests case https://t.co/c3k7LkubKD https://t.co/QD1HgGa6rs 6 minutes ago

hyo__yeon

Hyoyeon @null Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defense rests case https://t.co/GOUoa5EeDr 6 minutes ago

