SP RT @Lauren_delvalle: NEW: Harvey Weinstein's defense has rested. Weinstein will not testify. 41 seconds ago

larry mcshane Harvey Weinstein will not testify in Manhattan trial as defense rests without letting jury hear Oscar-winner’s vers… https://t.co/ZeLMgXtT99 2 minutes ago

BirdOwl Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defense rests case https://t.co/eTkDHysfEj via… https://t.co/wXTXph86p9 2 minutes ago

Reuters Legal Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defense rests case https://t.co/e1OLBbzPGC https://t.co/NXw9LBDmT7 4 minutes ago

ㅤ @null Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defense rests case https://t.co/PQZXj2KN53 5 minutes ago

Shelly Kendrick Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify In Rape Trial As Defense Rests Its Case https://t.co/jNdv0DRwe6 https://t.co/B5ezCxqxUM 6 minutes ago

Just In Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defense rests case https://t.co/c3k7LkubKD https://t.co/QD1HgGa6rs 6 minutes ago