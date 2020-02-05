Global  

Watch: JAY-Z Reveals Final Convo He Had W/ Kobe Bryant – “It Was One Of The Most Hurtful Things B/C He Was So Proud”

SOHH Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Watch: JAY-Z Reveals Final Convo He Had W/ Kobe Bryant – “It Was One Of The Most Hurtful Things B/C He Was So Proud”Music mogul JAY-Z had a close-knit connection to late NBA icon Kobe Bryant. The hip-hop superstar recently reflected on one of the last conversations he had with the Los Angeles Lakers legend prior to his January 26 fatal helicopter crash. Watch and comment below!

