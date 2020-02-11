Global  

Trump Attacks Federal Judge in Roger Stone Case Amid Reports AG Barr Is Intervening in Cases of Personal Interest to POTUS

Mediaite Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Trump Attacks Federal Judge in Roger Stone Case Amid Reports AG Barr Is Intervening in Cases of Personal Interest to POTUSAmid reports that Attorney General Bill Barr is personally intervening in cases important to the president, Donald Trump turned his Twitter attacks to the federal judge in the Roger Stone case, implying she’s biased because she also ordered Paul Manafort into solitary confinement. After an overnight online rant that blasted federal prosecutors for a “miscarriage of […]
 Two federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have abruptly quit.

