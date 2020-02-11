Blake Lively, Issa Rae & Julia Louis-Dreyfus Make The Perfect Trio at Michael Kors NYFW Show!
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () New York Fashion Week brings the stars together! Blake Lively, Issa Rae and Julia Louis-Dreyfus all looked gorgeous as they posed for photographs while arriving at the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on Wednesday (February 12) in New York City. Blake and the ladies all sat in the front row together while other celebrities like [...]
On this episode of “Notes on a Scene,” star of ‘The Photograph' Issa Rae and writer-director Stella Meghie take us through Mae (Issa Rae) and Michael’s (Lakeith Stanfield) first date. Stella explains crafting this intimate scene through Issa’s ad-libbed lines, the chemistry felt through...