Natalie Portman Reacts to Rose McGowan's Criticism Over Her Oscars Dress, Agrees It Is Not 'Brave'
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () The 'Black Swan' star responds to Rose McGowan's accusation about her being 'an actress acting the part of someone who cares' after she appears at Oscars wearing a gown with the names of female directors on it.
Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's Oscar Outfit McGowan took to Facebook to call out Portman for not doing as much as she can as an “a-lister.” Rose McGowan, via Facebook Portman wore a Dior cape embroidered with the names of several female directors who were snubbed at the awards ceremony....
Rick Moranis is returning for the 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' reboot, Rose McGowan is slamming Natalie Portman's Oscars ensemble statement and Jussie Smollett has been indicted in Chicago. These are the..
