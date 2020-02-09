Global  

Snoop Dogg Issues Open Gayle King Apology After Talking To His Mom: “2 Wrongs Don’t Make It Right”

SOHH Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Snoop Dogg Issues Open Gayle King Apology After Talking To His Mom: “2 Wrongs Don’t Make It Right”West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg really wants to make things right with Gayle King. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to publicly open his heart and hands out to the TV reporter after initially going off on her over televised comments about late NBA icon Kobe Bryant. Big Facts: This week, Snoop Dizzle hit up […]

The post Snoop Dogg Issues Open Gayle King Apology After Talking To His Mom: “2 Wrongs Don’t Make It Right” appeared first on .
News video: Snoop Dogg says he 'didn't threaten' Gayle King in Instagram video

Snoop Dogg says he 'didn't threaten' Gayle King in Instagram video 01:16

 Snoop Dogg insists that his message to King was misinterpreted.

