Patriotify: The social network built by America. Prince Harry ‘doesn’t regret’ Megxit, is ‘happier’ in Canada: report | Fox News https://t.co/xJVDL8HAMf 32 minutes ago

David Cantu Prince Harry ‘doesn’t regret’ Megxit, is ‘happier’ in Canada: report https://t.co/gDUa04rJ8p https://t.co/caSw8nqppM 36 minutes ago

Leoni Divna RT @people: Prince Harry Says He Doesn’t Regret Royal Exit Because He Wants to Protect His Family: Report https://t.co/092pSRGs2m 1 hour ago

ludovic choupo Prince Harry is 'much happier in Canada than the UK' and 'doesn't regret stepping down' | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/sAUOIppuZQ 2 hours ago

Ray Prince Harry is 'much more relaxed and happier in Canada than the UK' and 'doesn't regret' stepping down from the R… https://t.co/ZRNP04sCwT 2 hours ago

Scottsdale Prince Harry is 'much more relaxed and happier in Canada than the UK' and 'doesn't regret' stepping down from the R… https://t.co/B7UYSVfHLI 3 hours ago

Stewart Campbell RT @Angie_RejoinEU: Prince Harry is 'much happier in Canada than the UK' and 'doesn't regret stepping down' https://t.co/jRxeptwUyB 3 hours ago