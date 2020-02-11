WATCH: Bloomberg Hits Back at Trump’s ‘Mini Mike’ Dig: ‘Where I Come From We Measure Your Height from Your Neck Up’
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg responded to President Donald Trump’s “Mini Mike” insults, Wednesday, by declaring, “Where I come from we measure your height from the neck up.” At a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Bloomberg said, “The president attacked me again this morning on Twitter. Thank you very much, Donald.” “He calls me […]