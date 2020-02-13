Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
British street artist Banksy is thought to have given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of red flowers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Suspected new Banksy street art pops up in Bristol ahead of Valentine's Day

Suspected new Banksy street art pops up in Bristol ahead of Valentine's Day 00:39

 A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art suspected to be created by Banksy has appeared in their home city of Bristol.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti [Video]Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine&apos;s Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti [Video]Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Banksy artwork pops up just in time for Valentine's Day

Banksy's latest intriguing artwork appears to have landed in time for Valentine's Day. The elusive street artist has reportedly left one of their signature...
Mashable

'Valentine's Banksy': Famed street artist confirms mysterious artwork on wall is his

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, renowned graffiti artist Banksy has owned up to a piece of artwork depicting a girl firing red flowers from a slingshot that...
CTV News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.