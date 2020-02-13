Entertainment News Zoe Kravitz's Husband Karl Glusman Supports Her at 'High Fidelity' Premiere! https://t.co/jwiWF8KsOK #Gossip 27 minutes ago Zoë Kravitz Updates RT @JustJared: Zoe Kravitz was joined by her husband Karl Glusman at the premiere of #HighFidelity tonight - see red carpet pics! https://t… 1 hour ago JustJared.com Zoe Kravitz was joined by her husband Karl Glusman at the premiere of #HighFidelity tonight - see red carpet pics! https://t.co/rKoqQ9jVTK 1 hour ago Shatta Bandle Zoe Kravitz’s Husband Karl Glusman Supports Her at ‘High Fidelity’ Premiere! https://t.co/IxgwIJsxJU https://t.co/cGvdHsvlD1 1 hour ago Kim Kardashian Zoe Kravitz’s Husband Karl Glusman Supports Her at ‘High Fidelity’ Premiere! https://t.co/TN7Z5KSv3h https://t.co/m4FeRtGvzb 1 hour ago Global Connect+ Zoe Kravitz’s Husband Karl Glusman Supports Her at ‘High Fidelity’ Premiere! https://t.co/SbKMrXMWZL https://t.co/ZnfCzbp4rG 1 hour ago k🃏 RT @voguemagazine: Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are one of Hollywood’s most stealthily stylish husband and wife duos. https://t.co/fj1sBP27… 4 hours ago Vogue Magazine Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are one of Hollywood’s most stealthily stylish husband and wife duos. https://t.co/fj1sBP27I7 6 hours ago