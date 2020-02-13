Global  

Zoe Kravitz's Husband Karl Glusman Supports Her at 'High Fidelity' Premiere!

Friday, 14 February 2020
Zoe Kravitz and her husband Karl Glusman give each other the look of love while walking the red carpet at the High Fidelity premiere! The 31-year-old actress stars in the new Hulu series and she stepped out for the premiere on Thursday (February 13) at The Metrograph in New York City. High Fidelity is an [...]
A reimagining of Nick Hornby's 1995 novel, Hulu's "High Fidelity" centers on Rob Brooks (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly..

Thomas Doherty, who starred in the Disney Channel "Descendants" movies, explains the transition from being a Disney Channel star to doing more mature project like Hulu's "High Fidelity."

Lenny Kravitz nailed it. As fans well know by now, the musician's only child, famed actress Zoë Kravitz, tied the knot with now-husband Karl Glusman at the...
Dove Cameron looks so in love with boyfriend Thomas Doherty while supporting him at the premiere of his new Hulu series High Fidelity on Thursday (February 13)...
