Report: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Personally Fired Entire London Staff

AceShowbiz Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
In related news, it is said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently residing in Canada, made a visit to Stanford University earlier this week to talk about their charity.
News video: Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit

Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit 00:51

 Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit A source close to the bank confirmed that the Duke of Sussex is discussing the possibility of participating in its “Talk at GS” speaker series in London. The apperance is unpaid but may allow the prince to establish himself on the...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pull Plug On Palace Office [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pull Plug On Palace Office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly laid off their 15-person team. According to Business Insider, the pair are closing their Buckingham Palace office. While a few of their Buckingham..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

This is What the Royals Buy When They Go Grocery Shopping [Video]This is What the Royals Buy When They Go Grocery Shopping

The members of the royal family have tons of staff to run their errands, but there have been a few special occasions in which royals have been spotted doing their own grocery shopping. Buzz60’s..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Laid Off Their Full London Staff

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have laid off their 15-member London staff in the wake of their royal exit, People reports. The couple announced that they would...
Just Jared

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'sack 15 staff members as they quit royal family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'sack 15 staff members as they quit royal family'According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan are closing their Buckingham Palace office, with the team being notified last month
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit Stanford University: report" https://t.co/vLiTEti62E https://t.co/KKxbTNOdqe 21 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit Stanford University: report" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/s0MFNTuk23 https://t.co/7G1AKzE5oG 32 minutes ago

dnsteamrj

DNS Team #timbeta "Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit Stanford University: report" via FOX NEWS #timbeta #betaajudabeta #timbetalab 46 minutes ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Report: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Personally Fired Entire London Staff https://t.co/3aN0zYdgHG https://t.co/af6SV3bLfH 4 hours ago

warlock012

warlock012 Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit Stanford University: report https://t.co/uKVH6wIncP https://t.co/Uy5bEhMLai 5 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit Stanford University: report https://t.co/PtqqirmUNj https://t.co/33pv0XpJoJ 7 hours ago

benedict_chieme

BV-UPDATES FOX NEWS: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit Stanford University: report https://t.co/A7yOPyELPk 7 hours ago

Newsi2w

Newsindia2world Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit Stanford University: report https://t.co/SjluPCHoaL https://t.co/GYVdes7hkR 7 hours ago

