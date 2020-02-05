Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Justin Bieber: 'Changes' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Justin Bieber: 'Changes' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber‘s new album is officially OUT! The 25-year-old singer just dropped his fifth studio album Changes – and you can listen to it right here. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber For the album, Justin teamed up with famous friends like Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Lil Dicky for collabs on [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber 'appreciates' Ariana Grande [Video]Justin Bieber 'appreciates' Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber "appreciates" Ariana Grande so much for reminding him how much he loves music when she invited him to perform with her at Coachella festival.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published

Tech Talk-Leave it to Bieber [Video]Tech Talk-Leave it to Bieber

Where's Justin?

Credit: WAWVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Drops 'Intentions' feat. Quavo From 'Changes' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!

Justin Bieber‘s new song “Intentions” featuring Quavo is out now! The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer and the 28-year-old rapper teamed up for the track and...
Just Jared

Justin Bieber Says There's a 'Big Announcement' Coming!

Justin Bieber has something exciting coming! The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer revealed that he has an announcement coming in a teaser tweet on Tuesday...
Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.comJust Jared JrBollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yungboypostedup

✨🇨🇺🇨🇦✨ RT @DailyRapFacts: New music out now: A Boogie - Artist 2.0 (album) Migos - Give No Fxk ft. Young Thug & Travis Scott Kodak Black - beca… 3 seconds ago

MEplusYOUjust

Forever and always 💜 RT @bieberxcakehdgs: Justin Drew Bieber knowing he just dropped the best album of the year #CHANGESOUTNOW #CHANGES https://t.co/JJjToND1sZ 4 seconds ago

Ziams_aesthetic

Iqra - PreOrder Changes RT @Jdrewbieberhelp: BREAKING NEWS: JUSTIN BIEBER JUST RELEASED AN ALBUM TO SAVE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY #CHANGES 4 seconds ago

avonversaces

Sel 👩🏽‍💻 RT @GETMENAUSTIN: i finished the album and can i just say wow. justin has really gone through so much and hearing the album made me realize… 7 seconds ago

Ananya_AM22

Changes Out Tomorrow ☄️ RT @pandoramusic: #Changes is here 🙌 Hear @justinbieber's brand-new album now: https://t.co/ABWaY0r8zH https://t.co/ez3USnMcCV 9 seconds ago

Anglcaa

Sarah Angelica🌻 Happy Valentine's day everyone! Go check it out @justinbieber's new album called Changes. I guarantee you guys will… https://t.co/e0zNYPY6cO 9 seconds ago

LeeJayDaGod

Lee Jay Medina RT @DailyRapFacts: New music dropping at midnight: A Boogie - Artist 2.0 (album) Migos - GNF ft. Young Thug & Travis Scott Future & Drak… 14 seconds ago

Robsosa18

Rob sosa Changes Justin Bieber album is 🔥🔥🔥@justinbieber 14 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.