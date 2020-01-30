Billie Eilish Shares Bond Theme 'No Time To Die'

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

She's the youngest artist to record a theme...



*Billie Eilish* has shared her Bond theme 'No Time To Die'.



At just 18 years old Billie is the youngest artist to record a Bond theme, the main song on Daniel Craig's final Bond outing.



The film is incoming, with the new single - dramatic, widescreen in scope - online now.



It's a whispered vocal from Billie Eilish, while the sweeping string arrangement is sheer Bond, echoing the melodrama of her vocal.



Working on the song with brother Finneas, the two will perform the song live at the BRIT Awards on February 18th with guests Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.



Billie says: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.



FINNEAS adds: “Writing the theme song for a bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”



Tune in now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

She's the youngest artist to record a theme...*Billie Eilish* has shared her Bond theme 'No Time To Die'.At just 18 years old Billie is the youngest artist to record a Bond theme, the main song on Daniel Craig's final Bond outing.The film is incoming, with the new single - dramatic, widescreen in scope - online now.It's a whispered vocal from Billie Eilish, while the sweeping string arrangement is sheer Bond, echoing the melodrama of her vocal.Working on the song with brother Finneas, the two will perform the song live at the BRIT Awards on February 18th with guests Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.Billie says: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.FINNEAS adds: “Writing the theme song for a bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”Tune in now.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

