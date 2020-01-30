Global  

Billie Eilish Shares Bond Theme 'No Time To Die'

Clash Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Billie Eilish Shares Bond Theme 'No Time To Die'She's the youngest artist to record a theme...

*Billie Eilish* has shared her Bond theme 'No Time To Die'.

At just 18 years old Billie is the youngest artist to record a Bond theme, the main song on Daniel Craig's final Bond outing.

The film is incoming, with the new single - dramatic, widescreen in scope - online now.

It's a whispered vocal from Billie Eilish, while the sweeping string arrangement is sheer Bond, echoing the melodrama of her vocal.

Working on the song with brother Finneas, the two will perform the song live at the BRIT Awards on February 18th with guests Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Billie says: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.

FINNEAS adds: “Writing the theme song for a bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Credit: Bang Media
News video: Billie Eilish teases 'ballad' Bond theme

Billie Eilish teases 'ballad' Bond theme 00:54

 Billie Eilish has revealed her Bond theme for 'No Time To Die' is "like a ballad".

Credit: Bang Media World

Credit: Wochit


Listen to Billie Eilish's moody Bond theme for 'No Time to Die'

He might be a super spy, but James Bond is no more immune to the musical stylings of Billie Eilish than the rest of us.  Eilish was announced in January as...
Billie Eilish releases ‘No Time to Die’ title song, becomes youngest singer to record ‘James Bond’ theme

The 25th installment in the franchise will mark the last outing for Daniel Craig as the 007 agent
