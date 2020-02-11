Watch Joe Biden Get Heckled As He Exits Wall Street Fundraiser with ‘Drop Out Joe’
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was heckled by what seemed a small group of protestors Thursday night while leaving a Wall Street fundraiser in New York City. New York Communities for Change tweeted a video late Thursday night of the chant while Biden walked out of the venue to a handful of voices yelling, “Drop […]
Vice President Joe Biden’s support for his presidential bid has fallen nationally. A Feb. 6-10 poll found that 17 percent of registered Democrats and independents would vote for Biden. According to Reuters, the drop was a result of his failure in the Iowa caucuses. Meanwhile, interest for...