BREAKING: Department of Justice Drops Investigation Into Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

Mediaite Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
BREAKING: Department of Justice Drops Investigation Into Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabeThe Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it is dropping its investigation into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Friday. In a letter, the US Attorney’s Office told McCabe’s defense counsel that the government decided against pursuing criminal charges and considers “the matter closed.” “We write to inform you that, after careful consideration, the Government has […]
News video: Taxpayer Money Used to Conduct 'Sexual Arousal' Experiments at Center for Disabled, Lawsuit Claims

Taxpayer Money Used to Conduct 'Sexual Arousal' Experiments at Center for Disabled, Lawsuit Claims 03:10

 Several former Glenwood Resource Center employees have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Human Services, the former DHS Director, the former superintendent of Glenwood, and other Glenwood and state officials.

