BREAKING: Department of Justice Drops Investigation Into Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Friday, 14 February 2020 () The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it is dropping its investigation into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Friday. In a letter, the US Attorney’s Office told McCabe’s defense counsel that the government decided against pursuing criminal charges and considers “the matter closed.” “We write to inform you that, after careful consideration, the Government has […]
Several former Glenwood Resource Center employees have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Human Services, the former DHS Director, the former superintendent of Glenwood, and other Glenwood and state officials.