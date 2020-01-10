Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse Into Her Parenting Style in Rare Interview
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () Kate Middleton speaks candidly about motherhood in an unprecedented new interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast. In what marks her first-ever podcast appearance, the Duchess of...
Kensington Palace; Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton gave her first-ever podcast interview, speaking with "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" host Giovanna Fletcher. In an episode that aired Saturday, the duchess spoke about the UK-wide, parenting-centric survey she launched, called "5 Big Questions on...