Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse Into Her Parenting Style in Rare Interview

E! Online Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Kate Middleton speaks candidly about motherhood in an unprecedented new interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast. In what marks her first-ever podcast appearance, the Duchess of...
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Kate Middleton First-Ever Podcast Interview

Kate Middleton First-Ever Podcast Interview 00:37

 Kensington Palace; Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton gave her first-ever podcast interview, speaking with "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" host Giovanna Fletcher. In an episode that aired Saturday, the duchess spoke about the UK-wide, parenting-centric survey she launched, called "5 Big Questions on...

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family [Video]Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton admits to 'mummy guilt' struggles and that she tried 'hypnobirthing'

Kate Middleton admits to 'mummy guilt' struggles and that she tried 'hypnobirthing'In a candid interview about parenting the Duchess of Cambridge said she often feels that she falls short of expectations about being a good mother.
Daily Record

Kate Middleton & Prince William Step Out for Rare Outing with Prince Charles & Camilla!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William teamed up with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, for a rare outing to visit the...
Just Jared

