Barack Obama Opens Up About the Death of Kobe & Gigi Bryant in Emotional Speech

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Former president Barack Obama spoke about the death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant in an emotional speech at a NBA brunch during All-Star weekend. Watch…- TMZ Derek Hough shares a very good gift idea. – Just Jared Jr Thoughts on the Billie Eilish Bond theme? – Lainey Gossip Dwyane Wade opens up about telling Gabrielle [...] 👓 View full article

