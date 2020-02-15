Global  

Amy Schumer Provides Update on Her IVF Journey, Thanks Fans for Their Advice & Support

Sunday, 16 February 2020
Amy Schumer is giving fans an update on her in vitro fertilization process. The 38-year-old actress/comedian took to Instagram on Friday (February 14) to share the happy news that she and husband Chris Fischer successfully got one embryo following their round of IVF. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Schumer “Hey! So ivf [...]
News video: Amy Schumer 'lucky' to have one healthy embryo amid ongoing IVF process

Amy Schumer 'lucky' to have one healthy embryo amid ongoing IVF process 00:41

 Amy Schumer has confessed she feels "lucky" to have one healthy embryo as she discussed her IVF journey with fans online.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Actress Amy Schumer Opens Up About IVF [Video]Actress Amy Schumer Opens Up About IVF

Actress Amy Schumer is opening up about her experience with IVF, sharing her journey on social media. Schumer says she wants to make sure no one feels alone; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published

Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer by dry cleaner [Video]Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer by dry cleaner

Melissa McCarthy has recalled the time she was mistaken for Amy Schumer by her local dry cleaners during a prank staged by Ellen DeGeneres.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amy Schumer Shares IVF Results and Thanks Fans as She Continues Journey

Like all women who choose to undergo IVF, Amy Schumer's journey to baby is a marathon, not a sprint. The 38-year-old actress and comedienne revealed the results...
E! Online

LI's Amy Schumer revealsÂ her IVF results, thanks fansÂ 

Amy SchumerÂ announced early last month that she and her husband had begun in vitro fertilization in hopes of having a second child.
Newsday

