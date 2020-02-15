Amy Schumer Provides Update on Her IVF Journey, Thanks Fans for Their Advice & Support

Amy Schumer is giving fans an update on her in vitro fertilization process. The 38-year-old actress/comedian took to Instagram on Friday (February 14) to share the happy news that she and husband Chris Fischer successfully got one embryo following their round of IVF. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Schumer “Hey! So ivf [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Actress Amy Schumer Opens Up About IVF Actress Amy Schumer is opening up about her experience with IVF, sharing her journey on social media. Schumer says she wants to make sure no one feels alone; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:03Published 3 hours ago Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer by dry cleaner Melissa McCarthy has recalled the time she was mistaken for Amy Schumer by her local dry cleaners during a prank staged by Ellen DeGeneres. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Amy Schumer Shares IVF Results and Thanks Fans as She Continues Journey Like all women who choose to undergo IVF, Amy Schumer's journey to baby is a marathon, not a sprint. The 38-year-old actress and comedienne revealed the results...

E! Online 3 days ago



LI's Amy Schumer revealsÂ her IVF results, thanks fansÂ Amy SchumerÂ announced early last month that she and her husband had begun in vitro fertilization in hopes of having a second child.

Newsday 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this