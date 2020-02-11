Massive Turnout, Long Lines Show Democratic Enthusiasm at Nevada Caucus Early Voting Sites
Monday, 17 February 2020 () Nevada Democrats are cheering the high turnout in the first two days of early voting of their state’s Democratic presidential caucuses, hoping that the strong participation will translate to enthusiasm for beating President Donald Trump in November. The Nevada Democratic Party reported that over 11,800 voted on Saturday, the first of four days of early […]
Saturday is the first day to make your voice heard in the race for the Democratic presidential nominee, as voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's caucuses starts at numerous locations throughout the..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:01Published
Top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to participate in a town hall at CSN in Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the League of United Latin American Citizens, Sen. Bernie Sanders,..
The Iowa caucus fiasco has darkened the moods of Democratic campaigns just four days out of early voting in another state contest, the Nevada caucus. Campaigns... Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times
