Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Massive Turnout, Long Lines Show Democratic Enthusiasm at Nevada Caucus Early Voting Sites

Massive Turnout, Long Lines Show Democratic Enthusiasm at Nevada Caucus Early Voting Sites

Mediaite Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Nevada Democrats are cheering the high turnout in the first two days of early voting of their state’s Democratic presidential caucuses, hoping that the strong participation will translate to enthusiasm for beating President Donald Trump in November. The Nevada Democratic Party reported that over 11,800 voted on Saturday, the first of four days of early […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Democratic candidates rally to woo Nevada voters ahead of caucus

Democratic candidates rally to woo Nevada voters ahead of caucus 02:26

 The top contenders for the Democratic nomination are in Nevada this weekend making their case to voters. This latest push comes with caucus just a week away. Jeremy Chen reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nevada caucus early voting kicks off; Dem presidential candidates visit Vegas [Video]Nevada caucus early voting kicks off; Dem presidential candidates visit Vegas

Saturday is the first day to make your voice heard in the race for the Democratic presidential nominee, as voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's caucuses starts at numerous locations throughout the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:01Published

Sanders, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Steyer participate in North Las Vegas town hall Thursday [Video]Sanders, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Steyer participate in North Las Vegas town hall Thursday

Top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to participate in a town hall at CSN in Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the League of United Latin American Citizens, Sen. Bernie Sanders,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders attacks moderate rivals as voting begins in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Progressive firebrand Bernie Sanders jabbed his more moderate rivals on Saturday for taking campaign cash from billionaires as Democratic...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca

Democrats Worried Nevada Caucus Could Provide Similar Headaches As Iowa

Democrats Worried Nevada Caucus Could Provide Similar Headaches As IowaThe Iowa caucus fiasco has darkened the moods of Democratic campaigns just four days out of early voting in another state contest, the Nevada caucus. Campaigns...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maiselgoboating

Senator Maisel, LLC RT @Mediaite: Massive Turnout, Long Lines Show Democratic Enthusiasm at Nevada Caucus Early Voting Sites https://t.co/KJIDqhMlhb 7 minutes ago

rumpfshaker

Sarah Rumpf Massive Turnout, Long Lines Show Democratic Enthusiasm at Nevada Caucus Early Voting Sites https://t.co/tQ9XWTc3S5… https://t.co/IVhkymkN6k 23 minutes ago

LauraHennesse11

Laura Hennessey 🆘✍️ RT @New_Narrative: Massive Turnout, Long Lines Show Democratic Enthusiasm at Nevada Caucus Early Voting Sites https://t.co/LA01Fcb9jH 30 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Massive Turnout, Long Lines Show Democratic Enthusiasm at Nevada Caucus Early Voting Sites https://t.co/LA01Fcb9jH 31 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Massive Turnout, Long Lines Show Democratic Enthusiasm at Nevada Caucus Early Voting Sites https://t.co/KJIDqhMlhb 32 minutes ago

LaurenNews3LV

Lauren Clark RT @News3LV: With a massive turnout at the early voting sites, Nevada caucusgoers saw massive lines Saturday while candidates continued to… 18 hours ago

News3LV

KSNV News 3 With a massive turnout at the early voting sites, Nevada caucusgoers saw massive lines Saturday while candidates co… https://t.co/HIqiQpwlbA 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.