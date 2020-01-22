Global  

Mountain Lion Viciously Attacks 6-Year Old Girl in Park, Saved by Man With Hard Punch in Ribs

HNGN Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Mountain Lion Viciously Attacks 6-Year Old Girl in Park, Saved by Man With Hard Punch in RibsA savage puma attack nearly kills a girl inside a park. She was saved by a male bystander who hit the savage beast and caused it to run away.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Child Injured In Mountain Lion Attack On Santa Clara County Park Trail

Child Injured In Mountain Lion Attack On Santa Clara County Park Trail 02:29

 A 6-year-old girl was injured while walking on a trail after an attack by animal suspected to be a mountain lion at the Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve on Sunday, park officials said. Betty Yu reports. (2-16-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Goes into 'Dad Mode' to Help Young Girl Viciously Attacked by Dog at Oklahoma Golf Course [Video]Man Goes into 'Dad Mode' to Help Young Girl Viciously Attacked by Dog at Oklahoma Golf Course

A six-year-old girl was attacked by a Rottweiler at Surrey Hills Golf Course, but it could have turned out much worse if a stranger didn't come to her rescue.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:40Published

Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old in California park [Video]Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old in California park

The Department of Fish and Wildlife gave the approval to euthanize the animal "due to the public safety threat."

Credit: KHSLPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

4-year-old found dead with father at Ont. park remembered by mom as 'the absolute most special girl'

A four-year-old girl who was found dead with her father at an Ontario conservation park is being remembered by her mother as 'the absolute most special girl you...
CTV News

