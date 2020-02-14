Peter Weber's Ex Merissa Pence Warns Him About Victoria Fuller on 'The Bachelor'
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () On the latest episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber will be getting a visit from his ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence and she’s there with a warning. Merissa appears on the show to reveal to Peter that she knows Victoria Fuller, one of his contestants, and she’s not a fan of her at all. While she was [...]
Watch Bachelor Peter Weber and his bachelorettes in the extended cut of their telenovela 'El Amor de Pedro,' filmed in Chile. See all the performances that you didn't get to see in the episode in this..
The episode sees Peter Weber visiting the hometowns of the Top 4, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Kelsey Weier, in order to meet their... AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just Jared •FOXNews.com •E! Online •TMZ.com •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
Maurizio Glovia Peter Weber's Ex Merissa Pence Warns Him About Victoria Fuller on 'The Bachelor' https://t.co/b8K3NI8Lds 5 minutes ago