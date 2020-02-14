Global  

Peter Weber's Ex Merissa Pence Warns Him About Victoria Fuller on 'The Bachelor'

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
On the latest episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber will be getting a visit from his ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence and she’s there with a warning. Merissa appears on the show to reveal to Peter that she knows Victoria Fuller, one of his contestants, and she’s not a fan of her at all. While she was [...]
