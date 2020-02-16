Global  

Candace Owens Bizarrely Labels Sanders the ‘Best Racist,’ Warns Black Voters Bernie Will Be Another LBJ—Who Passed the Civil Rights Act

Mediaite Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
In a bizarre rant about the Democratic primary, conservative gadfly Candace Owens labeled current front-runner Bernie Sanders “the best racist on the left” and warned African-American voters that the self-described democratic socialist would turn out to be  “LBJ 2.0,” alluding to the president who passed the landmark Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts in the […]
News video: Can Sanders Win Latinos?

Can Sanders Win Latinos? 00:46

 Bernie Sanders has made enormous efforts to win Latino voters. Nevada presents the first test of Sanders ability to turn out Latinos. Latinos could account for 20 percent of caucus-goers. Winning Latinos could go a long way to helping Sanders win Super Tuesday states such as California, Texas, and...

