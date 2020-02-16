Candace Owens Bizarrely Labels Sanders the ‘Best Racist,’ Warns Black Voters Bernie Will Be Another LBJ—Who Passed the Civil Rights Act
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () In a bizarre rant about the Democratic primary, conservative gadfly Candace Owens labeled current front-runner Bernie Sanders “the best racist on the left” and warned African-American voters that the self-described democratic socialist would turn out to be “LBJ 2.0,” alluding to the president who passed the landmark Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts in the […]
Bernie Sanders has made enormous efforts to win Latino voters. Nevada presents the first test of Sanders ability to turn out Latinos. Latinos could account for 20 percent of caucus-goers. Winning Latinos could go a long way to helping Sanders win Super Tuesday states such as California, Texas, and...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said what the worst thing could be with Sen. Bernie Sanders in the White House. She said the worst-case scenario would be a compromise on health care with a public option...
· *Sen. Bernie Sanders is drawing strong support among young voters, particularly those aged 18 to 29, as a result of his pledges to enact universal healthcare... Business Insider Also reported by •euronews
Bernie Sanders recently shot past former Vice President Joe Biden into a lead in the Nevada caucus polling, but a new Telemundo poll shows Biden beating Sanders... Mediaite Also reported by •euronews •USATODAY.com