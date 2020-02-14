Global  

Harry Styles Bundles Up for a Jog in London Ahead of BRITs

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Harry Styles is fully covered up while going for a jog around town on Monday (February 17) in London, England. The 26-year-old singer wore a black Full Stop Management sweatshirt, a black beanie, and sunglasses to stay incognito. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles Harry is currently in London while preparing for [...]
Harry Styles Seems to Pay Tribute to Caroline Flack at BRITs 2020

Harry Styles appeared to pay tribute to Caroline Flack, the late host of Love Island who died by suicide at the age of 40 over the weekend. The 26-year-old...
Just Jared

Harry Styles wears black ribbon to Brits after Caroline Flack death

Singer Harry Styles appeared to pay tribute to Caroline Flack at the Brit Awards, wearing a black ribbon on his lapel.
Belfast Telegraph


