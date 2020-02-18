Global  

Trump Confirms He Pardoned Rod Blagojevich After Seeing His Wife on Fox News

Mediaite Tuesday, 18 February 2020
President Donald Trump spoke with reporters at Joint Base Andrews Wednesday on his way out of Washington, D.C. to boast about his presidential pardoning of Rod Blagojevich — after seeing his wife appear as a guest on Fox News. Blagojevich’s wife — Patricia Blagojevich — has been a regular on Fox News programming, making the case to […]
News video: President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado 02:07

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Jefferson County.

