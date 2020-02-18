Trump Confirms He Pardoned Rod Blagojevich After Seeing His Wife on Fox News
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () President Donald Trump spoke with reporters at Joint Base Andrews Wednesday on his way out of Washington, D.C. to boast about his presidential pardoning of Rod Blagojevich — after seeing his wife appear as a guest on Fox News. Blagojevich’s wife — Patricia Blagojevich — has been a regular on Fox News programming, making the case to […]
President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Jefferson County.
Rod Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for...
President Donald Trump is reportedly set to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. According to ABC News, which cited "multiple senior...