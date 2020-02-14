Global  

Trump Admits His Tweets Make Bill Barr’s Job ‘Impossible’

Mediaite Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* admitted that Attorney General *Bill Barr* wasn't wrong when he said that his tweets make it more difficult for him to do his job.
News video: Tumultuous week at Justice Department

Tumultuous week at Justice Department 02:28

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the U.S. legal system. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener

Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now. [Video]Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition. Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants [Video]Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants

President Trump on Friday asserted he has the "legal right" to order Attorney General Bill Barr to do anything he wants in criminal cases handled by the Justice Department.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to directly rebuke President Donald Trump on Thursday over the latter’s numerous, incendiary tweets aimed at the Justice...
Mediaite

Trump stands by attorney general who accused him of making job 'impossible'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has total confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who last week said in an interview that Trump's tweeting...
Reuters


