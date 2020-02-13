Dave calls Boris Johnson 'a real racist' during performance of 'Black' at Brit Awards

Barrie Phillips RT @SkyNews: Brit Awards 2020: Best album winner Dave calls Boris Johnson 'a real racist' https://t.co/dPzhY5XAtZ 2 minutes ago dacnmnlamb RT @GraemeDemianyk: British rapper Dave condemns "real racist" Boris Johnson during #Brits2020 performance. Also denounces British media’s… 12 minutes ago Black Billionaire RT @BrainFooood: Tell it like it is. The only thing is these days they wear it with pride. Well done Dave the youth are awake ~ truth to… 15 minutes ago Moor Muni Beats RT @khoodeelaar: But Johnson is the real racist, as the rap performer has reminded https://t.co/zn96jv1DoN So why woukd Johnson check? O… 35 minutes ago DeepBlue As with Stormzy - politically naive? mere attention-seeking? At 21 Dave is vocal & strident in his political opin… https://t.co/NJGxAulo7Q 36 minutes ago KHOODEELAAR! But Johnson is the real racist, as the rap performer has reminded https://t.co/zn96jv1DoN So why woukd Johnson c… https://t.co/cN9cUaEB5B 41 minutes ago Ahmed H RT @TreySimon1998: Excellent performance from Dave of his track BLACK 🖤, Calls Boris Johnson a real racist and goes on to end the performan… 47 minutes ago pink RT @Independent: Dave calls Boris Johnson 'a real racist' in powerful Brits performance https://t.co/L008PHy8cM 49 minutes ago