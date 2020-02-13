Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dave calls Boris Johnson 'a real racist' during performance of 'Black' at Brit Awards

Dave calls Boris Johnson 'a real racist' during performance of 'Black' at Brit Awards

Independent Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Dave added lyrics to his song "Black" at the Brit Awards to call Boris Johnson a "real racist".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance

Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance 00:59

 Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance The hitmaker is set to take to the stage at the prestigious ceremony tonight (18.02.20) at London's O2 Arena and it's said he will be playing more than one song with something big planned for the special performance. An...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards [Video]Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards

Britian's top singers and songwriters hit the red carpet for the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday (February 18) along with international nominees including Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Dave delivers politically charged rap at the Brits [Video]Dave delivers politically charged rap at the Brits

Rapper Dave criticised the treatment of the Duchess of Sussex, accused the Prime Minister of being a “real racist” and spoke up for Grenfell fire victims during a politically charged performance at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dave slams Boris Johnson as 'a real racist' during BRITs performance


ContactMusic

Boris Johnson's gain is our loss – we now have a stooge for chancellor

Rishi Sunak has a seat at Boris Johnson's top table the easy way, not the hard way – by doing precisely as he is told
Independent


Tweets about this

PhillipsBarrie

Barrie Phillips RT @SkyNews: Brit Awards 2020: Best album winner Dave calls Boris Johnson 'a real racist' https://t.co/dPzhY5XAtZ 2 minutes ago

dacnmnlamb

dacnmnlamb RT @GraemeDemianyk: British rapper Dave condemns "real racist" Boris Johnson during #Brits2020 performance. Also denounces British media’s… 12 minutes ago

BlkBillionMag

Black Billionaire RT @BrainFooood: Tell it like it is. The only thing is these days they wear it with pride. Well done Dave the youth are awake ~ truth to… 15 minutes ago

MoorMuni

Moor Muni Beats RT @khoodeelaar: But Johnson is the real racist, as the rap performer has reminded https://t.co/zn96jv1DoN So why woukd Johnson check? O… 35 minutes ago

JohnLeoNo1087

DeepBlue As with Stormzy - politically naive? mere attention-seeking? At 21 Dave is vocal & strident in his political opin… https://t.co/NJGxAulo7Q 36 minutes ago

khoodeelaar

KHOODEELAAR! But Johnson is the real racist, as the rap performer has reminded https://t.co/zn96jv1DoN So why woukd Johnson c… https://t.co/cN9cUaEB5B 41 minutes ago

iamahmedhaybe

Ahmed H RT @TreySimon1998: Excellent performance from Dave of his track BLACK 🖤, Calls Boris Johnson a real racist and goes on to end the performan… 47 minutes ago

pinkoflagos

pink RT @Independent: Dave calls Boris Johnson 'a real racist' in powerful Brits performance https://t.co/L008PHy8cM 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.