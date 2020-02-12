Watch: Houston Rockets’ James Harden + Russell Westbrook Decode Their NBA Pre-Game Fashion Drips + Channel OutKast

Global  

SOHH Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Watch: Houston Rockets’ James Harden + Russell Westbrook Decode Their NBA Pre-Game Fashion Drips + Channel OutKastHouston Rockets’ James Harden and Russell Westbrook know they’re about making statements on and off the court. The pair of NBA superstars recently dished on their pre-game outfits and the motivation behind delivering major drips for the world to see. Watch and comment below!

 Houston Rockets superstars James Harden & Russell Westbrook break down their tunnel style over the last few seasons.

