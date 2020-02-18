Global  

Brian Hickerson Wiki: Facts About Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson has been arrested again for domestic violence. Hickerson was charged with domestic battery for allegedly physically assaulting Panettiere. This isn’t the first time Hickerson has been embroiled in domestic violence controversy. Their relationship hasn’t been smooth-sailing and Panettiere’s boyfriend has had more than a few run-ins with the law. This […]

News video: Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic violence

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic violence 01:07

 Brian Hickerson was arrested and charged with allegedly striking the actress with a "closed fist on the right side of her face" in the early hours of the morning on Valentine's Day.

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence [Video]Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence Brian Hickerson was arrested and charged with allegedly striking the actress with a "closed fist on the right side of her face" in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Arrested Again After Allegedly Punching Her in the Face

Hayden Panettiere‘s boyfriend Brian Hickerson has been arrested again, on Valentine’s Day, after he allegedly hit her “with a closed fist on the right side...
