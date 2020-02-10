Jurors in Harvey Weinstein rape trial return for day 2 of deliberations
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () The jurors charged with determining Harvey Weinstein's fate are returning Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in the disgraced movie mogul's rape trial that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their...
A former friend of Jessica Mann, one of the accusers in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, told jurors on Monday that Mann did not show any signs of distress on... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters
