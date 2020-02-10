Global  

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein rape trial return for day 2 of deliberations

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The jurors charged with determining Harvey Weinstein's fate are returning Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in the disgraced movie mogul's rape trial that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.
 NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their...

Jury members in Harvey Weinstein's s*x assault trial questioned the lack of "stand-alone" charges relating to accusations made by actress Annabella Sciorra less than an hour after deliberations began.

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein&apos;s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for..

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to continue deliberations on Wednesday, a day after the presiding judge took the...
A former friend of Jessica Mann, one of the accusers in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, told jurors on Monday that Mann did not show any signs of distress on...
