Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ben Affleck Seems to Reveal the Reason Why He Left 'The Batman'

Ben Affleck Seems to Reveal the Reason Why He Left 'The Batman'

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Ben Affleck starred as Batman in a few movies in the DC Universe including 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017′s Justice League. If you missed the news, just over a year ago, we found out that Ben had dropped out of the planned Batman solo film, The Batman. Now, he seems to [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume [Video]'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume

'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume Footage of the new caped crusader was dropped by the film's director, Matt Reeves. 'The Batman' began filming last month in London and hits..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:48Published

'Finding The Way Back' Trailer 2 [Video]'Finding The Way Back' Trailer 2

Finding The Way Back Trailer 2 - Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university scholarship, when suddenly, for..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Affleck Dropped Out of 'The Batman' Amid Fears of Alcohol Relapse

The Bruce Wayne depicter in 'Justice League' reveals in a new interview the real reason why he stepped away from the role, saying that he was told 'you'll drink...
AceShowbiz

Ben Affleck's sobering five word admission over Jennifer Garner divorce

Ben Affleck's sobering five word admission over Jennifer Garner divorceIn a deeply personal interview, the Hollywood actor, 47, also revealed he walked away from the forthcoming Batman film over fears he would drink himself to death
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.