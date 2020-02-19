Global  

Pop Smoke, Rising New York Rapper, Dead At 20

NPR Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The young rapper just released his second mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, last week, before dying in the early morning on Wednesday.
News video: Rapper 'Pop Smoke' Shot, Killed In Home Invasion

 A rising rapper from Brooklyn was shot dead during a break-in at a home in California.

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Los Angeles police captain Steve Lurie said police responded to an emergency call at a Hollywood Hills home shortly before five o'clock in the morning on Thursday.

Nas, Amber Rose, G Herbo, 50 Cent, Meek Mill, Lloyd Banks + More React To Pop Smoke’s Death: “Everyone In Our House Is Crying For You Right Now”

Nas, Amber Rose, G Herbo, 50 Cent, Meek Mill, Lloyd Banks + More React To Pop Smoke’s Death: “Everyone In Our House Is Crying For You Right Now”The hip-hop community is shedding tears right now. Rap entertainers Meek Mill, 50 Cent, YG, G Herbo and more have come forward to remember the life of late New...
SOHH

Pop Smoke Dead at 20: Rapper Reportedly Shot and Killed During Home Invasion

Fans are mourning the death of Pop Smoke. The rapper was shot and killed on Wednesday at the age of 20, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Rolling...
E! Online Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldSOHHUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comJust JaredAceShowbiz

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego An intruder shot and killed a rising New York rapper known as Pop Smoke at a home in Hollywood Hills early Wednesda… https://t.co/G5Utbqafvk 4 minutes ago

48hours

48 Hours The rising New York rapper Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, has died. https://t.co/uxTdHlqt5i https://t.co/MLDUFMlCyP 10 minutes ago

suntastic77

Kimberly RT @LiveNation: RIP to rising New York rapper, Pop Smoke. https://t.co/jxbmwp9HQK 26 minutes ago

HelmutSchimpfke

Helmut Schimpfke . Pop Smoke, Rising New York Rapper, Dead At 20 https://t.co/tywGaRKsHl MEGA-D: COVERING - 18) SIGN - 4) ARRANGEM… https://t.co/Cdrx6QvwM5 1 hour ago

GGevirtz

GG ❤🇺🇸❤ Pop Smoke, Rising New York Rapper, Dead At 20 https://t.co/wPGpHGnstm 1 hour ago

NIHAustin

Norm RT @NPR: Bashar Jackson, better known as the rapper Pop Smoke, has died at age 20. His cause of death has not been confirmed. https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

DigitalMus_Plow

Music PLOW Pop Smoke, Rising New York Rapper, Dead At 20 https://t.co/mgtJX1cU0X +1 TrackBot #Music 2 hours ago

ZachMoonshine

Zach Moonshine Rising Rapper Pop Smoke Shot Dead in L.A. | RS News 2/19/20 - @rollingstone: Pop Smoke, the rising New York rapper… https://t.co/SQ3LLHODzs 2 hours ago

