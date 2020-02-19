Global  

Former GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Pushes Seth Rich Conspiracy in Statement on Alleged Assange Pardon

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Former GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Pushes Seth Rich Conspiracy in Statement on Alleged Assange PardonFormer GOP congressman Dana Rohrabacher is denying a bombshell claim from an attorney for Julian Assange — who alleged that Rohrabacher visited the Wikileaks founder and saying that he was under instructions from President Donald Trump to offer a presidential pardon in exchange for Assange publicly stating Russia did not have anything to do with […]
News video: Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails 01:35

 Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence presented alleges former U.S. congressman Dana Rohrabacher visited Assange in the Ecuadorian...

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNC

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNCBreaking news out of the UK today indicates that the Judge presiding over Julian Assange‘s pre-trial extradition hearing will allow evidence that US President...
Who is Dana Rohrabacher? Former congressman accused of offering Assange a pardon 'on instructions from the president'

Attorneys suggest California Republican was Donald Trump's middle man
Independent

