Justin Bieber claims he'd beat Tom Cruise in a fight

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber was riled up by James Corden on Carpool Karaoke, as the talk show host said he'd back Hollywood Tom Cruise to beat the singer in a fight. Bieber hit headlines last year when he challenged the Mission: Impossible star to a fight via a post on Twitter. As he appeared on Corden's famed segment, as part of The Late Show...
News video: Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight

Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight 00:43

 Justin hit headlines last year when he challenged Tom to a fight via a post on Twitter. And as he appeared on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden on Tuesday night, Justin was quizzed about why he first originated the idea of a fight with Tom

