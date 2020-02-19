Justin Bieber claims he'd beat Tom Cruise in a fight

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Justin Bieber was riled up by James Corden on Carpool Karaoke, as the talk show host said he'd back Hollywood Tom Cruise to beat the singer in a fight. Bieber hit headlines last year when he challenged the Mission: Impossible star to a fight via a post on Twitter. As he appeared on Corden's famed segment, as part of The Late Show... 👓 View full article

