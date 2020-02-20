Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shatrughan Sinha looks dapper as he attends a wedding in Lahore

Shatrughan Sinha looks dapper as he attends a wedding in Lahore

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was clicked recently attending a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan.

A couple of videos of the legendary actor have gone viral on the internet. He can be seen at the function along with Pakistani star Reema Khan and other acquaintances. An Instagram handle 'opmshoots' shared the video on their page with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Shatrughan Sinha attends Pak wedding, draws social media ire

Shatrughan Sinha attends Pak wedding, draws social media ire 00:11

 Bollywood veteran and Actor and former Member of Lok Sabha Shatrughan Sinha was recently spotted at a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan. The news went viral all over social media after pictures and videos of the wedding, in which Sinha can be seen at the venue, were posted by a user on Instagram. The user...

Recent related news from verified sources

Videos: Shatrughan attends a wedding in Lahore

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is rocking the headlines after a video of him has surfaced over the internet. According to the reports, the actor attended a...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.