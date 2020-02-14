Jurors in Harvey Weinstein rape trial zero in on Annabella Sciorra allegations for day 3

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their...
