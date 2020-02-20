Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner Party, Invites Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and More

Barefaced and beautiful! Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a first-of-its-kind evening: a small, elegant dinner on Wednesday night (February 19) where her guests were...

Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner With Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and More Gwyneth Paltrow and her squad are keeping it real. On Wednesday, the Oscar winner and goop founder hosted a dinner in the Hollywood Hills for her and her friends...

E! Online 15 hours ago



