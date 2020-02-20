Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner Party, Invites Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and More

AceShowbiz Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Other celebrities who show up at the 'Avengers: Endgame' star's party are the likes of David Foster's daughter Erin Foster, fashion designer Rachel Zoe and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress Rumer Willis.
Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Goop Dinner Party With Kate Hudson & Demi Moore!

Barefaced and beautiful! Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a first-of-its-kind evening: a small, elegant dinner on Wednesday night (February 19) where her guests were...
Just Jared

Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner With Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and More

Gwyneth Paltrow and her squad are keeping it real. On Wednesday, the Oscar winner and goop founder hosted a dinner in the Hollywood Hills for her and her friends...
E! Online

