Doug Collins Tells Fox Host He Doesn’t Want DNI Position Trump Basically Offered Him Last Night
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Rep. Doug Collins told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo that he is not interested in the suddenly vacant position of Director of National Intelligence, roughly 12 hours after President Donald Trump floated his name as a replacement for suddenly ousted Acting DNI Joe Macguire. While traveling to Nevada from a Colorado campaign rally, Trump floated […]
