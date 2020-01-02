Global  

Pete Hegseth: The Real ‘Agents of Russia’ Are Democrats and Media Reporting on Election Interference

Mediaite Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Fox News host Pete Hegseth made the stunning claim that the media and Democrats who publicly comment about Russian interference in U.S. elections are helping Russia "sow discord and disinformation and delegitimize our Republic."
