Harvey Weinstein Verdict Watch: Jury Appears Deadlocked on Serious Counts

E! Online Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial appears to be divided. E! News can confirm the panel of five women and seven men sent a note to the judge Friday afternoon asking what to do if they...
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Jury Find Him Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Jury Find Him Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts 02:54

 The 67-year-old was found not guilty of the most serious charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree. He was convicted on two lesser counts of criminal sexual act and rape in the third degree. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York

Credit: CBS4 Miami


Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein jury split on most serious counts

The jury in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial indicated Friday that it is deadlocked on the most serious charges, but the judge told the panel it must keep...
USATODAY.com

Weinstein jury keeps deliberating after suggesting hung on most serious counts

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein continued deliberating on Friday after asking the judge presiding over the case whether...
Reuters


