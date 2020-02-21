Harvey Weinstein Verdict Watch: Jury Appears Deadlocked on Serious Counts

The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial appears to be divided. E! News can confirm the panel of five women and seven men sent a note to the judge Friday afternoon asking what to do if they...

