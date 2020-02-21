Harvey Weinstein Verdict Watch: Jury Appears Deadlocked on Serious Counts
Friday, 21 February 2020 () The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial appears to be divided. E! News can confirm the panel of five women and seven men sent a note to the judge Friday afternoon asking what to do if they...
The 67-year-old was found not guilty of the most serious charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree. He was convicted on two lesser counts of criminal sexual act and rape in the third degree. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.