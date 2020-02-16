Global  

Greyhound Won’t Allow Trump Border Patrol To Do Warrantless Immigration Checks On Buses

Mediaite Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Greyhound Won’t Allow Trump Border Patrol To Do Warrantless Immigration Checks On BusesGreyhound has announced they will no longer allow Border Patrol agents to conduct immigration checks on its buses without a warrant.
