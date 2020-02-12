Global  

James Carville Says People Who Think Bernie Will Beat Trump Are as ‘Stupid’ as Climate Deniers

Mediaite Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville warned that nominating Bernie Sanders to face President Donald Trump in the general election would be political suicide, calling those who thought otherwise dumb.
