PublicNMEno2 RT @Mediaite: James Carville Says People Who Think Bernie Will Beat Trump Are as ‘Stupid’ as Climate Deniers https://t.co/DE1liPAI0I 42 seconds ago Todd Chambers James Carville Says People Who Think Bernie Will Beat Trump Are as 'Stupid' as Climate Deniers https://t.co/K1OfF2IsZ3 via @mediaite 3 minutes ago yurtboing RT @LeftistWonk: James Carville says, uninterrupted, that voters are “fools” if they’re voting for Bernie because they think he can beat Tr… 13 minutes ago Brent Erickson RT @New_Narrative: James Carville Says People Who Think Bernie Will Beat Trump Are as ‘Stupid’ as Climate Deniers https://t.co/eRMyiUiHeY 25 minutes ago Mike Walker James Carville Says People Who Think Bernie Will Beat Trump Are as ‘Stupid’ as Climate Deniers https://t.co/eRMyiUiHeY 25 minutes ago